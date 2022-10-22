INWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was injured while he attempted to break up a fight on Long Island on Friday, police said.

Two men were fighting near Clinton and Wanser avenues at around 11:30 p.m. when the 20-year-old victim tried to intervene, detectives said. The victim was slashed and sustained lacerations to his stomach and back, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Sender Samayoa Osorio, 39, and Benedicto Ramirez Dubon, 34, officials said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The two men were charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. Their arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead was set for Saturday.