WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD detective shot a man who was trying to break into his home overnight Saturday, police said.

The trespasser was accused of attempting to steal from the West Babylon home of the officer, who fired shots around 3:30 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

According to officials, the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.