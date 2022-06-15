NORTH BELLPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was shot and killed while standing in front of his home Wednesday, police said.

Lee Houpe, 28, was outside his home in North Bellport on Post Avenue when a man drove up in a vehicle and shot him at 1:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Houpe was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The gunman — who has not been arrested — drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

No other details about the shooting were released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.