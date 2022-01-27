LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) – A Long Island man was sentenced to prison Thursday for the attempted murder of several Nassau County police officers in 2018, officials said.

Duane Costa, 40, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison weeks after he was convicted of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession a weapon, the Nassau County district attorney said. Costa fired several rounds at officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 28, 2018, authorities said.

Costa had been the passenger of a car that was stopped by two Nassau County officers around 12:45 a.m. after the vehicle failed to signal a left turn. Officers then ordered Costa and the driver to get out of the vehicle after they smelled alcohol and witnessed the suspect, who was not wearing a seatbelt, adjusting an object in his waistband, according to officials.

Costa pushed past the officers and ran. While fleeing, he reached toward his waist and a .40-caliber pistol fell to the ground. He later pulled out a CZ-52 pistol and fired several rounds at the officers.

He also encountered two other officers who were nearby for a separate situation and fired more rounds at them, authorities said. He was found in a yard a short time later and was arrested. Both handguns were recovered, and none of the officers fired their weapons or were injured.

“Duane Costa fired at least two rounds directly at officers’ heads from less than 10 feet away as they pursued him down the streets of Hempstead and he continued firing as additional officers joined the chase,” said DA Donnelly. “Police officers around the country put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, knowing that it could mean they don’t return home to their families. I will always support our police, and when there is violence against a member of law enforcement we will ensure that the defendant is held responsible for their crimes.”