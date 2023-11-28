WOODBURY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was seen chasing a naked teenage girl down a street on Long Island barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday, according to officials.

Police received a call about a teenager running down the street naked on Roseanne Drive, in Woodbury around 9 a.m. Police said when they arrived, they found the 14-year-old bleeding from a cut. The man chasing her ran into a home that was in foreclosure, police said.

Officials suspect the man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, barricaded himself in the foreclosed home and may live there as a squatter. Police said they did not believe the man was armed, but he was not cooperating with police.

Police told PIX11 News that the man is in police custody.

The teenager and the man appeared to know each other, according to officials.

