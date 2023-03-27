WYANDANCH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A crook robbed a man at gunpoint aboard a Long Island Rail Road train, police said Monday in an appeal for help cracking the unsolved January case.

The victim was aboard a train approaching the Wyandanch station around 4:05 a.m. Jan. 29 when he was targeted by the group, according to authorities.

While two accomplices kept a lookout, the robber pulled a gun on the victim, officials said. Police did not specify what was stolen from the victim.

The group fled the train when it pulled into Wyandanch, investigators said. They were last seen at the intersection of Straight Path and Jamaica Avenue. Police did not report any injuries in the stick-up.

Suffolk County Police Department investigators released images of the suspects on Monday in a public appeal for tips.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.