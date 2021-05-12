Images of a man wanted by police for allegedly recording a woman in a fitting room at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, Long Island on May 1, 2021. (SCPD)

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — Police on Long Island launched an investigation earlier in May after a man was accused of using his cellphone to spy on a woman in a clothing store fitting room at a popular shopping mall, authorities said.

According to police, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on May 1 as the woman was using a fitting room at an Urban Outfitters at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

The unidentified man reached under the wall from a neighboring fitting room and recorded the woman with his cellphone, officials said.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they’re looking for, including a unique tattoo on his forearm, in hops the public could help identify or locate him.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said they are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.