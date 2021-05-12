Man recorded woman in Urban Outfitters fitting room at Long Island mall: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of recording woman in a fitting room at a Long Island mall

Images of a man wanted by police for allegedly recording a woman in a fitting room at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, Long Island on May 1, 2021. (SCPD)

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — Police on Long Island launched an investigation earlier in May after a man was accused of using his cellphone to spy on a woman in a clothing store fitting room at a popular shopping mall, authorities said.

According to police, it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on May 1 as the woman was using a fitting room at an Urban Outfitters at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

The unidentified man reached under the wall from a neighboring fitting room and recorded the woman with his cellphone, officials said.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they’re looking for, including a unique tattoo on his forearm, in hops the public could help identify or locate him.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said they are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island nurses celebrate 40 years on the job

Local hospital hopes to help fight COVID-19 crisis in India

Suffolk County trains officers for active shooter

LI man rents oxygen chamber seeking COVID pain relief

Latest on Nassau County fires

Massive fire at Long Island recycling plant causes LIRR suspensions

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter