MINEOLA, Long Island (PIX11) — A man who prosecutors said drove the wrong way at high speed down a major roadway and slammed into a car, killing two teenage passengers, pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges.

It happened in the state Supreme Court on Monday when Amandeep Singh, 35, went before a judge to face the crimes he was charged with.

The collision happened on North Broadway in Jericho on May 3. In court on Monday, so many people who knew the victims showed up that many had to be turned away. There was not enough space in the courtroom.

They were friends and family members of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein. The two were 14-year-old best friends and rising tennis players in Roslyn, their hometown. They rode home with two older teens in the car that Singh allegedly hit.

On Monday, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly held a news conference about the newly unsealed grand jury indictment against Singh related to the crash.

“[They were] struck by a 7,000-pound pickup truck being driven the wrong way at 95 miles an hour,” Donnelly said at the news conference.

Some family members of the victims were present in the back of the briefing room and needed to be consoled.

The collision also injured the two other teens in the car with Falkowitz and Hassenbein.

The grand jury indictment charged Singh with the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Vehicular manslaughter

Manslaughter

Assault

DWI

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and a drug

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident

Prosecutors said that tests showed Singh had cocaine in his system and a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

He fled the scene on foot, but once he was in custody, “He made a statement to police asking them what they were doing here since he was in New Jersey,” according to Donnelly.

Singh has been denied bail since his initial court appearance last month. About a dozen of Singh’s family members were on hand at court. His attorney said that Singh’s relatives had shown concern for the victims and him.

“Everybody is mourning,” said James Kousouros, Singh’s lawyer. “How is he doing? It’s hard to be doing OK under these circumstances.”

Adding to the circumstances is new evidence that the district attorney is releasing to Singh’s defense team. It’s two terabytes of information, including body camera footage from the crash scene from 38 different cameras, as well as at least 135 pages of transcripts of statements Singh made at the scene to investigators, according to the district attorney’s office.

Some members of the community in Roslyn said in court that more evidence could help bring swift justice to a suffering family.

“They’re doing absolutely terrible,” said Brian Meyerson, an elected trustee of the village.

Meyerson said he’d spoken to the grandparents of Falkowitz and Hassenbein.

“This is a nightmare that no family should have to go through,” he added.

The next court appearance for Singh is scheduled for July 25.