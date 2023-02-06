PATCHOGUE, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island man pleaded guilty on Monday to stabbing a police officer in Suffolk County in 2021 during an attempted traffic stop.

Jonathan Nunez is expected to be sentenced to 16 years behind bars, officials said. Officer Christopher Racioppo lost most of his blood in the April 10, 2021 stabbing.

“This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers face every day. This defendant admitted that he nearly killed a police officer who was merely conducting a simple traffic stop,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “Fortunately, this officer did not lose his life, but he was seriously injured and had to undergo surgery and blood transfusions in order to stay alive, and all because he was just doing his job.”

Racioppo spotted a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner at night on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue on April 10, 2021, authorities said. The headlights were off.

Officer Racioppo tried to pull Nunez over, but he sped away, officials said. As Racioppo pursued, Nunez crashed into another vehicle, totaling both cars and injuring the other driver.

Nunez got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said. Racioppo kept up his pursuit and chased Nunez into a backyard where Nunez stabbed him in the leg, severing Racioppo’s femoral artery.