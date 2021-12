NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — A man opened fire in a Suffolk County gym Tuesday night, police said.

Police said two men were fighting inside a LA Fitness at about 7:50 p.m when one of them fired a weapon inside the building.

No one was shot, police said, but the victim did sustain injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody. Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating.