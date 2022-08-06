LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man napping in his car on Long Island woke up to find a carjacker digging through his pockets, police said.

The victim of the carjacking fell asleep in his electric Chevrolet Bolt while it was charging in the parking lot of Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The victim woke up when he felt someone searching his pockets around 2 p.m. Two men demanded money from him. The robbers sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant, kicked him out of the vehicle and then drove away in it, authorities said.

Just an hour later, the two suspects were arrested at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Centereach. One of the suspects was inside the store with the victim’s stolen credit cards, while the other suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevy Bolt, police said.

The two suspects — 32-year-old Bay Shore resident Justin Frare and 32-year-old Farmingville resident Christopher Danielo — were both charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Frare and Danielo are being held overnight before their arraignment in court Sunday.