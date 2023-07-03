HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed on Long Island in a rear-end crash involving a garbage truck, a school bus and three other vehicles Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in Hauppauge at the intersection of Express Drive South and Motor Parkway in Suffolk County.

The garbage truck was traveling eastbound on Express Drive South when it rear-ended a Honda Accord that was stopped at a red light at the intersection at Motor Parkway, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The garbage truck also sideswiped a school bus and then rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which became lodged in the front of the garbage truck, police said. The Jeep then struck a Toyota Matrix, which caused the Toyota to spin into a utility pole.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Joseph Kelly, 24, of West Islip, died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the school bus and three toddlers onboard were not injured, authorities said.

The driver of the garbage truck, Jaswinder Singh, 51, of Bellerose, was not injured in the crash, according to police. Singh was issued multiple summonses.

An official for the Town of Islip said the garbage truck involved in the crash was not contracted by the town.