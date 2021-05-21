Man killed in officer-involved shooting on Long Island: police

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — Police launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Long Island Thursday night.

An officer responded to a call of a suspicious person lying on the back seat of a vehicle on Bauer Avenue near Frontier Trail in Manorville around 10:45 p.m., authorities said.

The officer arrived and a struggle ensued between them and the man, according to police.

The officer fired his gun, striking the man, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered from him, according to authorities.

His identity was not released.

The officer was taken to a local medical center for treatment. 

Suffolk County Homicide Section detectives along with investigators from the New York State Office of the Attorney General Office of Special Investigation are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

