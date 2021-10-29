Man injured in shooting near Long Island high school: officials

A man was shot in the face after a fight broke out outside of a Long Island High school Friday afternoon, officials said.

It happened about a block away from Wyandanch High School at Jamaica Avenue between 31st Street and 32dn Street at around the time of the school’s dismissal Friday at 2:05 p.m.

A group of teenagers were engaged in a fight, leading to adult family members of the teenagers responding to the scene. It was then that a 40-year-old man was shot in the cheek by another man, police said.

Multiple shots were fired, and multiple students were involved in the altercation, officials said.

The victim was transported to a West Islip hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured and no arrests have been made, officials said.