Man injured in shooting near Long Island high school: officials

Long Island

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a shooting near Wyandanch High School (PIX11/Keith Lopez)

A man was shot in the face after a fight broke out outside of a Long Island High school Friday afternoon, officials said.

It happened about a block away from Wyandanch High School at Jamaica Avenue between 31st Street and 32dn Street at around the time of the school’s dismissal Friday at 2:05 p.m.

A group of teenagers were engaged in a fight, leading to adult family members of the teenagers responding to the scene. It was then that a 40-year-old man was shot in the cheek by another man, police said.

Multiple shots were fired, and multiple students were involved in the altercation, officials said.

The victim was transported to a West Islip hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured and no arrests have been made, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

First responders offer Halloween fun with Spooky Ambulance event

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

Nassau County's new 'Safe Dates' program

2 teens killed in Long Island crash: police

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Hofstra soccer nationally ranked

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter