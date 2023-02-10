ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was pulled from the wreckage of a boat explosion in Long Island Thursday night, police said.

The 44-year-old Islip man was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was tied to a dock in the Islip Canal located on Main Street around 10:13 p.m., police said.

Police responded to the scene, and noticed a strong gas odor. They boarded the vessel to search for victims and were able to disable and secure a leaking propane tank, police said.

Officers found and pulled the victim out of the boat’s remains and safely brought him to shore, according to police. First responders airlifted the man to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, the Town of Islip HAZMAT team, the US Coast Guard, the Islip Fire Department, and the Exchange Ambulance of the Islips, also responded to the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.