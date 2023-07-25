ELMONT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man hijacked a green UBS Arena passenger trolley and crashed it into a parked car before it became engulfed in flames, according to police.

A surveillance video showed an unknown man entering the trolley on July 15, around 9 p.m., according to officials. Officials said the man started to drive the trolley through the arena parking lot colliding with a parked car.

The man continued to drive the trolley onto Hempstead Turnpike before he ditched the vehicle and ran away from the area. Officials said the trolley was found soon after covered in flames.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

