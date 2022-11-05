ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police.

The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, punched him and took his jewelry, authorities said. The three men then drove away from the area. Officials said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

An investigation by detectives is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the robbery.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.