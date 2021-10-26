Man guilty in brutal Long Island hammer attack that killed mom, sister, friend

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder charges in the Long Island hammer attack that left his mom, his sister and a family friend dead.

Bobby Vanderhall, 37, is expected to be sentenced to 50 years in prison during his Dec. 17 sentencing, officials said.

Early on Aug. 12, 2017, he forcibly entered his family home in Hempstead with a hammer and screwdriver, then used the hammer to bludgeon his mom, sister and a friend of the family to death, according to the indictment. He also stabbed his mother and sister with kitchen knives.

Another woman in the home was injured, but she escaped with injuries to her wrist, arm and head.

After the deadly attack, officials told PIX11 News that Vanderhall had been kicked out of the house by his mother prior to the incident and was homeless. His mother had gotten an order of protection against him.