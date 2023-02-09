PORT WASHINGTON, L.I. (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside a BMW that was floating in the water in Long Island, police said.

Witnesses spotted a white object floating in the water on Wednesday at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and called the police around 3:10 p.m., according to police officials. The white object turned out to be a BMV vehicle. It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.

Police also discovered the body of a 54-year-old man in the water, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released his identity. The Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad is investigating the man’s death.