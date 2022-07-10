LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A man walking across the Long Island Expressway was fatally struck by two cars early Sunday morning, officials said.

The unidentified victim was hit walking across the eastbound Long Island Expressway, between exits 64 and 65, when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee and then by a Honda Pilot at 12:31 a.m., police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The divers of both vehicles were not injured, but their cars were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-85652.