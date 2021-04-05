Man exposes himself to 4 young girls at Long Island school field: police

Long Island

David Cardone-long island

David Cardone was arrested by police after he allegedly exposed himself to several young girls at Bethpage Middle School. (NCPD)

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Long Island police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of young girls Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Bethpage Middle School on Broadway around 4:50 p.m.

Four girls, ranging in age from 12 to 13 years old, were walking on the field when they observed a man with his pants open, exposing himself and inappropriately touching himself, according to police.

The girls notified police, who responded to the scene.

David Cardone, 35, was taken into custody and faces charges of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Detectives have requested anyone who may have been a victim to a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

