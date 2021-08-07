SHIRLEY, N.Y. — A man drowned at a Long Island beach on Friday, police said Saturday.

Two men were swimming at Smith Point Beach in Shirley on Long Island just before 8 p.m. when a large wave crashed over them, according to Suffolk police.

One of the men made it back to the shore and the other was pulled out to sea, police said.

Members of the United States Coast Guard and the Mastic Beach Fire Department pulled the 54-year-old victim from the water, according to the police department.

He was taken to a hospital in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were withholding his identity until his family had been notified.