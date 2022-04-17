PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police in Suffolk County are investigating after a man was stabbed early Easter morning.

The 42-year-old man reported that at about 2:20 a.m., he was in a parking lot located at 272 East Main St. That’s where he said he was stabbed in the chest, police said.

The victim then drove to a relative’s home on Brook Street, which is when police were called. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not describe a suspect in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.