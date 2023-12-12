FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck twice by two cars in Farmingville Monday night, police said.

A man was crossing Horseblock Road, near Raymond Avenue, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound at around 6 p.m., authorities said. The driver left the scene of the crash, leaving the man on the road, police said.

As he was lying on the road, another car hit the victim, and then crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and another parked car, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

First responders transported two drivers who were injured in the crash to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.

