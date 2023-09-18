LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died and a driver was critically injured after crashing into a tree near a Long Island highway Sunday night, police said.

The 24-year-old man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he lost control of the car and struck a tree about a mile from the Southern State Parkway at around 10:35 p.m., police said The passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.