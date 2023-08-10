LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died and another was injured when their boat crashed into a home on West Fire Island Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities said the boat struck a dock and then the home on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay at around 7:35 a.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was unclear which victim was operating the boat and what caused the incident, police said.

It appeared the small white boat crashed into the home’s deck and flipped on its side, according to video footage from the scene. A portion of the wooden deck was shattered and some outdoor furniture was damaged in the incident, according to the video.

No other information was immediately available.