FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed when his car crashed into the water at a park in Nassau County on Long Island Tuesday.

Two women were out jogging when they witnessed a car doing donuts in the grass at Cow Meadow Park, a waterfront park in Freeport, officials said. At one point, the car turned and headed east toward the water. It drove through the sand and plunged into the water. Witnesses said the car floated momentarily on the surface and then sank.

Police officers searched in the water in full uniform before dive teams from Freeport, Nassau County and the NYPD arrived at the scene. They searched for about an hour before the car and a man’s body were discovered.

The car was found in about 20 to 30 feet of water roughly 50 feet off the shore. It had drifted further north than expected due to changing tides, officials said.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released.