Man dead, 2 others injured after shots ring out at Roosevelt party

ROOSEVELT, NY — A man was killed and two other people were injured when shots rang out at a block party in Roosevelt on the Fourth of July, police said.

Two groups at the got into an altercation at the Hudson Avenue party, officials said. Multiple shots were fired during the fight around 7:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was killed, police said. A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale was hospitalized in critical condition. Another man from Hempstead, 21, was also shot.

Police have not released any additional information about the victims or the suspects.

The Homicide investigation continues and Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.