WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man crashed a stolen vehicle into a house on Long Island, injuring himself and three passengers, while fleeing from police early Friday morning, authorities said.

Police officers witnessed the vehicle speeding on Route 109 near Feustal Street in West Babylon just before 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The officers tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled, police said.

The driver sped through red lights and drove into oncoming traffic while trying to evade police, according to authorities. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home on Hamlin Avenue, police said.

The 18-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after the crash, authorities said. His passengers, an 18-year-old Bay Shore man, a 15-year-old Islip boy and a 15-year-old Bay Shore boy, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No one in the home was hurt.

The 18-year-old driver, who police said is homeless and didn’t identify, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving. He was also issued multiple summonses for vehicle and traffic law violations.

