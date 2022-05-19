MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with selling narcotics that led to a fatal overdose on Long Island, police said.

Javonne Mimms was subjected to an investigation of a fatal overdose on April 10, according to authorities. During the investigation, he intentionally hit a police car near a hotel along Sunrise Highway near Block Boulevard. The incident caused a detective to suffer a back injury. He attempted to flee the scene but was placed under arrest shortly after. Detectives recovered a white substance believed to be cocaine. The detective who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 30-year-old West Babylon resident was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident. His arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead was set on Thursday, officials said. Mimms was previously arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, and he was released without bail.