CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said.

Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Thompson was shot and killed in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, police said. No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting are known at this time.

Santiesteban was arrested outside his home in Centereach, police said. He is being held in jail overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 2.