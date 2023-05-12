SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested and charged for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death on Long Island, police said on Friday.

Officers arrested Oscar Morocho-Morocho, 31, after he allegedly punched and kicked his girlfriend repeatedly on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim, a homeless woman who police have not identified, died from her injuries. Morocho-Morocho called 911 to report that she had died, police said.

Morocho-Morocho was arrested in Queens and faces manslaughter charges. He was set to be arraigned in Central Islip on Friday.