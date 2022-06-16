Ahmed Al Maghrebi Maher is accused of selling weed edibles to an undercover cop in Long Island, police said.

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A man is accused of selling marijuana edibles to an undercover cop in a Long Island vape shop Wednesday night, police said.

Ahmed Al Maghrebi Maher, 31, of Manhattan, allegedly sold weed gummies and a vaping device to the undercover agent at the Carman Exotics Smoke Shop in Westbury at around 9:10 p.m., police said.

Authorities were led to the shop while investigating the non-fatal overdoses of two 16-year-old females who ingested the gummies, officials said.

Maher is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.