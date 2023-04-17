BALDWIN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of David McKenzie embraced outside of the courtroom where Patrick Destine, the man accused of beating him to death, faced a judge on Monday. The victim’s mother cried and prayed after the arraignment.

Police said the two men collided in their vehicles at the intersection of Schuman Place and Forest Avenue in Baldwin on Saturday. Authorities said Destine had just purchased his 2004 Infiniti G35.

After the crash, both men exited their vehicles. Destine allegedly chased the 54-year-old victim as he tried to run to his home nearby and caught up to him, then kicked and stomped his head and face, authorities said.

“He got violently enraged because of this accident and began to violently assault him and kick him to his death. Then rummaged through his pockets after the victim was lifeless on the ground. Went back to the victim’s car, rummaged through his car after he got what he wanted,” Nassau County Police Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Police arrested Destine not long after. He was with his girlfriend, Aisha Pitts. They say the 19-year-old woman was present during the attack and was found with the victim’s credit cards.

While Destine remained in police custody, Pitts was let go. She was present as the judge ordered that her boyfriend be held without bail. Cameras were rolling when Pitts began shouting outside of the courthouse and was arrested.

“Get off of me! Get off me!” she shouted.

Destine, a 26-year-old Queens resident, had prior run-ins with the law and served time in jail. Prosecutors told the judge that Destine allegedly shouted “I’m going to kill you” during the deadly road rage attack.

“Right now, these are just allegations. We are not looking to rush to any judgment. We are waiting for the truth to come out,” said attorney Scott Migden, who is representing the suspect.

Investigators said at the time of Saturday’s crash, Destine was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .12, according to court records, and investigators determined he was at fault for the crash and not McKenzie. They said McKenzie assured Destine he would not call the police.

“David was the type of person who would try to walk away. He hated trouble and to get himself in any kind of confrontation with anyone. It’s really a sad moment for the family. It’s a wound that is going to take a very long time to heal,” said Vivienne Williams, the victim’s sister-in-law.

Destine was charged with second-degree murder and DWI. He is due back in court on Wednesday, April 19.

Pitts was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer for her behavior at the courthouse Monday.