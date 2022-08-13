PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A machete-wielding man attacked a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee and two more people on Long Island Friday afternoon, police said.

Treyvius Tunstall was asking about buying rifles at a branch of Dick’s Sporting Goods along Sunrise Highway near Gateway Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m. He showed an ID to the store employee helping him but pulled back afterward. Tunstall then moved to another area in the store, pulled out a machete and attacked an uninvolved worker, according to authorities. The employee suffered severe lacerations from the attack and was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As Tunstall ran off from the store, he attacked a customer with the machete, as well as another random man in the parking lot, officials said. They were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Tunstall was charged with several counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip is scheduled on Saturday.