MANHASSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man followed another man into a Long Island restaurant and punched him multiple times after a road rage incident Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Manhasset at 1445 Northern Blvd., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Two men got into a verbal argument during a road rage incident near a TGI Fridays restaurant, police said. One of the men, 48-year-old Antonio Condello, allegedly pulled out a firearm from his trunk while yelling at the 39-year-old victim.

Condello then allegedly followed the other man into the TGI Fridays and punched him several times in the face, according to police. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Police later arrested Condello at his home in New Hyde Park. Police also found a firearm under the passenger’s side floormat in Condello’s vehicle, authorities said.

Condello was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court in Nassau County on Thursday.