A man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Valley Stream event space on Aug. 21, 2023, police said. (PIX11)

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly killing one man and injuring four people in a shooting at a Valley Stream party last month.

Kyle Matthews, 21, faces murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the fatal shooting, police said. About 50 to 60 people were gathered at 85 Ocean Blvd. when Matthews allegedly opened fire on Aug. 21, police said.

DeAndre Carter, 20, was killed in the shooting, according to police. A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were also shot. A 17-year-old girl at the party suffered a cut to her hand.

The shooting happened at a rental space that promoters use to host parties, according to police. Nassau County officials said minors were served alcohol and marijuana at the party. A flyer for the event circulated around social media, police said.

Matthews was expected to be arraigned Thursday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

