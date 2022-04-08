NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee inside a parking garage in New Hyde Park.

Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, of Bay Shore, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre. She was fatally shot in a parking garage underneath a medical office complex on 1999 Marcus Avenue on March 31.

Early in the investigation, police said Laguerre was likely targeted, possibly by someone she knew.

“This person was probably waiting in the wings. If you were down in that parking garage, it’s kind of dim lighting,” Nassau County Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said on April 1. “He was probably lurking … and then just came out on her.”

Laguerre, a Queens resident, was an employee at Northwell Health for ten years.

Hines will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.