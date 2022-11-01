MASTIC, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a man allegedly found with a gun used in the shooting of two teens outside the Suffolk County home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, officials said Tuesday

Noah Green, 18, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $750,000 cash, $1.5 million bond or $7.5 million partially secured bond.

Officers had been conducting surveillance on Monday when they spotted Green leave his home and get into a stolen vehicle, according to the bail application request. When they approached, Green allegedly tried to flee by jumping onto the hood of the cops’ vehicle.

While officers tried to arrest Green, he allegedly reached for his pocket, according to the bail application request. An officer grabbed his hand. Police recovered a loaded pistol from the pocket.

An analysis showed the pistol was used in the Oct. 9 shooting outside Zeldin’s home. Two teens were shot in the chest.