HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nassau County Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Gerson Hernandez, who was charged with second-degree gang assault for his alleged role in a fatal shooting outside a Hempstead McDonald’s last September.

On Sept. 14, 2022, 19-year-old Hector Valencia Gomez was shot and killed outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard in a shooting by rival gang members, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said during a press conference that Hernandez “was present and lent his assistance” during the fatal shooting.

Hernandez was also charged with second-degree murder for a fatal attack inside Uniondale Avenue Park on July 13.

“The victim was sitting on a park bench. Walter Ochoa Jr, he was 21 at the time, and he was approached by three individuals who shot him, stabbed him and killed him,” Fitzpatrick said.

Police believe Hernandez is a member of MS-13, and the victims in fatal shootings near the McDonald’s and inside Uniondale Avenue Park were members of a rival gang.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his arraignment Tuesday morning. He was held without bail.

Hernandez’s attorney did not immediately return PIX11’s request for further comment.