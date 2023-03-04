Wilson Ulloa allegedly stole a Inwood Fire Department pick-up truck and crashed it into a utility pole, police said. (Nassau County PD)

EAST ATLANTIC BEACH, Nassau County (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Saturday for stealing an Inwood Fire Department truck and crashing it into a utility pole that triggered a house fire in East Atlantic Beach, according to authorities.

Wilson Ulloa, 22, was seen in a security video entering the Inwood Fire Department. Police said Ulloa got into the marked department pick-up truck and drove through the closed bay doors of the building.

Officials responded to a house fire on Mohawk Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday. While investigating the cause of the fire, police said the truck Ulloa stole had hit the utility pole cracking it in half and causing a transformer to explode.

With the assistance of the Long Beach Police Department, officials said they were able to find Ulloa traveling on foot around Pennsylvania Avenue and West Beach Street.

Police said Ulloa was arrested on the following charges:

Three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree

Burglary in the third degree

Grand Larceny in the third degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree

Two counts of DWI

Along with several vehicle and traffic law violations