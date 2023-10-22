LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly shoved a woman and took her cellphone after the two fought inside a Long Island pizzeria Saturday night, police said.

Nathan M. Hinson, 59, argued with the 57-year-old woman in Michael Anthony’s Pizzeria at 1393 Jerusalem Ave. in Merrick at around 10 p.m., authorities said. Hinson then allegedly pushed the woman and snatched the phone out of her hands before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Hinson was later arrested and charged with robbery, grand larceny, and criminal mischief, police said. His arraignment was pending Sunday.

