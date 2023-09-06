LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of beating and trying to rape a woman on Long Island last month, police said Wednesday.

Freddie Keitt, 44, allegedly attacked the woman, 50, while she was walking along Nassau Avenue in Inwood at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Keitt allegedly dragged the woman by the waist to a spot between two parked cars and got on top of her before trying to take her pants off, police said. The suspect then repeatedly punched the victim in the head, causing several injuries, police said.

The woman was able to escape but it was unclear how.

Keitt fled the scene but was recently arrested and charged with attempted rape and assault, police said. His arraignment was pending Wednesday.

If anyone believes they may have been a victim of the above defendant, you are requested to contact Special Victims Squad Detectives at (516) 573-4022 or call 911.