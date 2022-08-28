LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stole an emergency vehicle responding to the scene where he crashed his car on Long Island Saturday evening, authorities said.

Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he hit several other cars around 6:30 p.m. While officials were closing the westbound traffic to help the crash victims, Brayton jumped into a Fire Department emergency vehicle and drove off around 6:37 p.m., police said.

Authorities nabbed the suspect less than 10 minutes later in the HOV lane near Exit 62, officials said. Brayton was taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the car crash.

Police officer Matthew Corchia injured his arm trying to stop Brayton from fleeing the scene and was treated for a shoulder injury at the hospital, police said.

Brayton, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was charged with grand larceny, assault, and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.