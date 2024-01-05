LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man is in police custody Friday after allegedly stabbing his wife to death, police officials said.

Police officers responded to a stabbing outside a home located on South 14th Street on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m., according to police officials. The suspect, 44-year-old Ryszard Murawski allegedly stabbed his wife Wioleta Murawski, outside their home and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities report that Murawski drove off after the stabbing, and crashed his car into a building on New York Avenue and West Hoffman Avenue, authorities said.

Murawki was arrested by First Precinct patrol officers and transported to a hospital. He is expected to be charged once he’s released from the hospital.

