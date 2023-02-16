LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally shooting two men, including one who was reported missing, in a Long Island home last year, police said Thursday.

Brian Cordovano, 48, was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the May 3 slayings, authorities said. The defendant was pulled over on Columbus Avenue in Smithtown just before noon, police said.

Cordovano allegedly shot Ian Saalfield, 45, and Robert Julian, 58, inside Julian’s home on Hollywood Avenue in Selden at around 10:45 p.m., police said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found the bodies while investigating Saalfield’s disappearance, police said. Saalfied’s wife had reported him missing on April 26.

Cordovano, a Bay Shore resident, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.