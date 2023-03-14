HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally shooting two people on Long Island last year, including a 19-year-old man outside a Hempstead McDonald’s, authorities said Tuesday.

Gerson I. Hernandez was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault in connection to the shooting near the fast-food chain on Sept. 14, police said. The suspect was also charged with murder for allegedly shooting Walter Ochoa Jr., 21, to death in Uniondale on July 19, officials said.

In the September incident, Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez was with a group of friends near a dumpster in the parking lot close to the entrance to the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard when he was shot multiple times at around 3:50 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the teen was the intended target.

“He was just hanging around the parking area and these individuals came up behind him and started shooting,” a police spokesperson previously said.

In July, Ochoa was found with a fatal gunshot wound near Uniondale Avenue Park at 710 Uniondale Ave. just before 9 p.m., police said. The victim died at the scene.

Hernandez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.