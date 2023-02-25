A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two minors in Long Island, police said. (Credit: NCPD)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two minors in Long Island, police said.

Nelson Roberts, 59, while standing at the window of his home on Midwood Avenue exposed himself while touching his genitals to two victims, ages 14 and 15 on Friday, police said.

Roberts was taken into custody and charged with public lewdness, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.

Detectives request anyone who feels as though they may have been victimized by the defendant to please contact police at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.