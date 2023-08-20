LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of badly beating a bargoer after the two fought in a Long Island pub Friday night, police said.

Vladimir Ramirez Fuentes, 35, allegedly punched Reyes Benjamin Molina Benitez, 38, in the face after the two got into a fight inside the Latino Café and Bar on Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Fuentes then left the bar and the staff quickly locked the door so he couldn’t come back in. But Benitez was angry about the attack and allegedly began breaking and throwing stuff around the bar, police said.

The workers then opened the door and the fight spilled into the street. Authorities found Benitez unconscious with multiple facial injuries near Fourth Avenue and Jericho Turnpike, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cops caught Fuentes trying to leave the scene in a black Jeep and arrested him a short time later, police said.

Fuentes was charged with assault and Benitez was charged with criminal mischief, authorities said. They were both arraigned on Saturday.