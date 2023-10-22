MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of attacking two women in their 70s after breaking into their Long Island homes earlier this month, police said Sunday.

Derrick Clancy, 42, allegedly got into a Maastic Beach home through an unlocked window and assaulted a 78-year-old woman at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, authorities said.

A week later, Clancy allegedly broke into another Mastic Beach home and attacked a 75-year-old woman at around 12:40 a.m., police said.

Both victims were home alone during the incidents. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Clancy was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, authorities said. His arraignment was pending Sunday.

